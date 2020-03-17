Republican Vice President Inonge Wina says the Zambian Kwacha has depreciated because of the outbreak of Coronavirus but UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says that’s an irresponsible statement.

Speaking on Joy FM’s ‘The Platform’ program which is currently underway, Hichilema wondered why other countries’ currencies are still standing strong against the US dollar even in the wake of the Coronavirus.

“That’s an irresponsible statement from Inonge Wina. Why hasn’t the Botswana Pula depreciated? Why the Kwacha only? The reason is because in Botswana there is leadership which is absent in the PF government,” says Hichilema.

“And why is it that in the US where there is Coronavirus the US dollar has appreciated? PF has failed and the numbers have exposed them. In 2011, PF found the Kwacha trading at K5 and today as I speak the Kwacha is trading at K16 per dollar.”