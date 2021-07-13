By Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba
WHY HAKAINDE HICHILEMA BECAME POPULAR IN THE LAST SEVEN YEARS
They advertised him on TV, radio, newspapers and social media as the evil man responsible for the people’s poverty today, due to privatisation of government assets that took place 30 years ago.
They failed to take responsibility for anything that went wrong on their watch, turning simple governance matters into political propaganda in order to put the blame on him.
They used the police to intimidate and block him and his supporters from holding meetings.
They closed down media houses that covered him.
They paid a blind eye to the violence by their supporters against him and any citizens who supported him.
They empowered their supporters, financially and otherwise, at the expense of providing service to the general citizenry.
They turned the public broadcaster into their propaganda media outlet.
Now that people can see them for who they are and Hakainde Hichilema for who he is, they are wondering why people are not buying their kandolonomics.
GOD LOOKS AT HIS PEOPLE, THOSE WHO RESPECT HIM AND HICHILEMA IS ONE OF THEM, HE RESPECT AND PRAY TO GOD. PF HAS ALL EARTHLY PLANS AND METHODS OF KILLING HICHILEMA BUT THEY HAVE FAILED BECAUSE HH IS WITH GOD. GOD, GIVE US HICHILEMA AS OUR ZAMBIAN PRESIDENT ON 12/08/2021 BUT REMOVE LUNGU AND HIS FELLOW PF DEVILS BEFORE THEY FINISH KILLING US.
It’s an article not worthy reading. It has no substance at all.
Wooh, “Kandolonomics”! Very very fun and creative!! Efyo nabatemenwa ama Zambians, even under this horrible Covid Pandemic nafimbi, we are still able to “laugh”!!
Could we please add a Zambian Definition to this new Branch of Economics, and end the Definition with: ….as postulated by…..?