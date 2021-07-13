By Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba

WHY HAKAINDE HICHILEMA BECAME POPULAR IN THE LAST SEVEN YEARS

They advertised him on TV, radio, newspapers and social media as the evil man responsible for the people’s poverty today, due to privatisation of government assets that took place 30 years ago.

They failed to take responsibility for anything that went wrong on their watch, turning simple governance matters into political propaganda in order to put the blame on him.

They used the police to intimidate and block him and his supporters from holding meetings.

They closed down media houses that covered him.

They paid a blind eye to the violence by their supporters against him and any citizens who supported him.

They empowered their supporters, financially and otherwise, at the expense of providing service to the general citizenry.

They turned the public broadcaster into their propaganda media outlet.

Now that people can see them for who they are and Hakainde Hichilema for who he is, they are wondering why people are not buying their kandolonomics.