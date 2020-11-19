WHY I STOOD FOR 10 HOURS IN A VOTER’S REGISTRATION QUEUE AT LUSAKA’S CIVIC CENTRE.

It’s because I want to know the following:

By Malcom Tembo.

I had to wait for 10 hours to register as a voter at the Lusaka Civic Centre.

I have listed some reasons why I really want to vote in 2021 God willing.

I. I want to know the owner of the 48 houses that dropped from Heaven.

2. I want to know the true cost of the Fire tenders and who benefited from the deal.

3. I want to know what Business model Mr. Edgar Lungu implemented for him to increase his earnings from K2million to K22million within 12 months and how many more Zeros should we add this time around.

4. I want to know who owns Ndozo Lodge in Chawama and Victory Casino at Down Town Shopping Mall.

5.I want to know how Mr. Amos Chanda bought the Courtyard Hotel in Livingstone.

6. I want to know how Mr. Ronald Chitotela from Police Constable can have more than 50 trucks under Swift Transport with Mr. Goodward Mulubwa.

7. I want to know how Mr. Moses Mubanga of Buildcon together with Mr. Mulubwa of Swift got a 40kilometre road contract at St Dorothy after being paid US40million and did a shoddy work.

8. I want to know the true cost of Kafue Gorge Lower

9. I want to know the true cost of the modernisation of the KK International Airport and Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airports.

10. I want to know how one Tollgate can cost US4.3million.

11. I want to know how much Napsa paid for the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Mall in Kitwe and how much Mr. Lewis Mosho was paid for Conveyance.

12. I want to know the true cost of Digital Migration and who benefited.

13. I want to know why I should continue paying TV License for ZNBC I do not watch.

14. I want to know were the Money for Presidential Empowerment fund is coming from since it is not budgeted for.

15. I want to know who was behind gassing and why the President has not appointed a Commission of inquiry.

16. I want to know why Filthy PF cadres can continue terrorising citizens with the Police being quite.

17. I want to know why the case involving Jackson Kungo the PF Chairman for Northwestern province stealing Gold has gone quite.

18. I want to know why Dr. Chitalu Chilufya from running a small guest house for short time sex can now buy off Luscold a competitor to Zambeef.

19. I want to know why Magistrate David Simusamba and Charles Kafunda the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary are still serving despite them being openly corrupt.

20. I want to know why Zambians still have an Incompetent President.

To be contnued…..