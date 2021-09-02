WHY I STOPPED WATCHING CHRISTIAN TELEVISION: (It is the Worst Thing to Happen to Christendom in Recent Times) – Part 3 of 3

A rant by Rev Walter Mwambazi

Yesterday I posted this status…

“Let me be blunt, many won’t like this, but Christian television has got to be the worst thing that ever happened to Christendom”

This caused an almost 50/50 situation on my wall as many were left confused (their words) as to what I meant and required further elaboration as to what I meant.

In order to explain better, let us examine the most common justifications and support for it…

👉 It is helping lead many to Christ through the preaching of the gospel

👉 It is helping many grow in their walk with Christ

👉 It is allowing many attend “church” from the comfort of their homes

These are pretty “sound” excuses now not so? They are pretty solid and in many cases true. But then, we must also look at the overall picture with regard to what is raised from this.

Let us now examine the last one… (In this rant I only cover #3)

#3: It is allowing many attend “church” from the comfort of their homes

Consider for a moment this Scripture…

“And let us consider one another in order to stir up love and good works, not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as is the manner of some, but exhorting one another, and so much the more as you see the Day approaching” Heb 10:24-25

What really is the purpose of the church today? Many have had major issues understanding its relevance. Many even equate it with a building (very sad view). Yet Peter gives a very powerful description of who we are and how “we” form the church.

“Coming to Him as to a living stone, rejected indeed by men, but chosen by God and precious, you also, as living stones, are being built up a spiritual house, a holy priesthood, to offer up spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through Jesus Christ.” 1 Pet 2:4-5

So, two very strong concepts come through namely

👉 Fellowship

👉 Living Stones

Get it?

Church answers two very critical things that are cardinal to our “effectiveness” as “witnesses” in a dying world.

Firstly, through FELLOWSHIP we encourage one another with good works. We help edify each other. This happens when fellow believers can come together and be of help to one suffering or going through a crisis. They can also stand in prayer and financial support. They can also share one with another and “speak a word in season” to the benefit of the one hearing and to the glory to God.

As you probably can already tell, Television cannot do that. It is this reason why many televangelists will encourage people to “belong to a Bible believing church” and be “connected to a local fellowship”.

Secondly, through being a “LIVING STONE”. The idea here is that you become part of something greater than you. In fact, this “living stone” concept is where the idea of being part of a “cell” comes from.

If one takes a brazier that is blazing hot with charcoal burning fiercely, it’s that combined synergistic element of the charcoal that causes the fire to be so effective. But remove one charcoal and set it aside and it won’t take long before that ember has lost its “fire & glow”.

The fierceness and fire of the one cannot compare ever to that of the many, hence why Scripture teaches that “though we are many, we are one body in Christ.” It also teaches that “we have diverse gifts but one body”.

Perhaps what most do not realize is this – the gifts of the Holy Spirit are given to be a blessing to others, not to ourselves! That gift cannot be practiced in front of a television!

No way!

It gets demonstrated within the body, Ekklesia or church! It is in a fellowship that our gifts manifest!

This is why one must belong to a local church. It is this great body that Christ uses to push His agenda. That body is what ensures growth and establishment. It is like a nursery – ensures rooting happens and only when that is done is there release – into the world!

No great man or woman of God ever got that way without the influence of…

👉 An Evangelist – that first preached the gospel to them

👉 A Pastor – that then cared for their soul and help nourish it through preaching of the word

👉 A Teacher – that helped disciple and ground the believer in God’s Truth

👉 A Prophet – that helps “point” the believer where God is leading

👉 A Fellowship – that helps them establish their ministry and grow it even as they are blessed and are a blessing within it

Television, whilst fulfilling Scripture in this passage below will not meet the above points in any way. In fact, it makes many worse because they get caught by the specter of entertainment instead of being grounded in what matters.

Television fulfills Paul’s statement that says…

“What then? Only that in every way, whether in pretense or in truth, Christ is preached; and in this I rejoice, yes, and will rejoice” Phil 1:18

So yes Television gives occasion for the gospel to be preached albeit with serious flaws such that we fulfill Jesus’s statement I raised earlier – that preachers lead persons to Christ, only to make them twice the sons of hell!

So, unless one is invalid and not able at all to get to a local fellowship, let them ensure they do not forsake the habit of meeting together because it is THE ONLY WAY true growth and establishment in Christ happens.

So, to all Telechristians, where is your church? Who is your pastor? Which fellowship are you actively a part of? Who has been the most influential man or woman in your life?

Again, consider…

“For though you might have ten thousand instructors in Christ, yet you do not have many fathers; for in Christ Jesus I have begotten you through the gospel. Therefore I urge you, imitate me. For this reason I have sent Timothy to you, who is my beloved and faithful son in the Lord, who will remind you of my ways in Christ, as I teach everywhere in every church.” 1 Cor 4:15-17

Please mature from being a Telechristian and join God’s true army – his church. Become an effective member of His Kingdom. Connect to real fathers in Christ and become grounded for release!

Switch off that Television and connect to a real church!