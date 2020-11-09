Why i wanted bill 10 to go through- Professor Lungwangwa.
Professor Lungwangwa has still defended the Bill, saying the select committee had scrutinised several clauses that were contentious in the Bill, by removing clauses such as the reinstatement of deputy ministers and coalition government among others.
“We scrutinised the Bill in the best interests of the country. We can’t stop the function of BoZ (to print money), ministers staying after the dissolution of Parliament we removed that, coalition government, no contracting loans without the approval of Parliament we said no, or people being removed from the payroll before receiving their dues, we said no,” UPND MP Prof. Lungwangwa on the works of the Parliamentary Select Committee.
The Bill, first and foremost, provided for the rights of the minority and vulnerable groups such as women, youths and the differently abled people. Through the failed Bill, these groups of people would have been afforded proportionate representation in Parliament. Who would not want to see these groups fairly represented in governance? What will the UPND tell these minority and vulnerable groups?
This is not a governance system that can develop our country. We prioritize politicking over important national issues supporting economic development. This is once again a case of throwing a baby together with dirty bath water laments Lungwangwa.
Did you also remove your proposal to remove article 52 from the 2016 constitution which your small god signed with closed eyes and pomp? Be serious you people, what kind of primates are you? At your age you cannot see what even an unborn child can see? Idiots like this one do not deserve a minute in parliament.
But why did you agree to be paid to vote in favour of something you agree with. Anyway we should not spend time discussing trivial issues with people who have no principles. In 2021 you will surely be adopted on PF ticket since you and PF flock together.
It’s a great shame that our well schooled citizens can sink to the level of Judas Iscariot.
Sometimes you hear PROFESSOR and you think palaba amano apa, kanshi iyo mukwayi, nalimo balishitafye ubu polofesa. There is NOTHING that stops women, disabled people and youths from participating in governance right now, except the parties themselves. KK had blind person in government. He also had several youths like Ben Kakoma. The Kankasas and Fulanis were high ranking women. VJ Mwaanga was in his 20s when he joined government. What are these people talking about?