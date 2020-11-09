Why i wanted bill 10 to go through- Professor Lungwangwa.

Professor Lungwangwa has still defended the Bill, saying the select committee had scrutinised several clauses that were contentious in the Bill, by removing clauses such as the reinstatement of deputy ministers and coalition government among others.

“We scrutinised the Bill in the best interests of the country. We can’t stop the function of BoZ (to print money), ministers staying after the dissolution of Parliament we removed that, coalition government, no contracting loans without the approval of Parliament we said no, or people being removed from the payroll before receiving their dues, we said no,” UPND MP Prof. Lungwangwa on the works of the Parliamentary Select Committee.

The Bill, first and foremost, provided for the rights of the minority and vulnerable groups such as women, youths and the differently abled people. Through the failed Bill, these groups of people would have been afforded proportionate representation in Parliament. Who would not want to see these groups fairly represented in governance? What will the UPND tell these minority and vulnerable groups?