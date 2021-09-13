Why is DEC investigating me after we’re removed from power ? PF SG Davis Mwila wonders

PF Secretary General Davis Mwila says he wonders why Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) is investigating him now that his party is out of power.

Mwila was last week quizzed by DEC over K100 million money deposited into a law firm AMLP of Anna Mwitwa for the purpose of paying over 63 media houses during the campaign.

According to DEC officials, Mwila claims that he doesn’t know the person who paid that money on behalf of his party adding that, he was surprised as well to discover that unknown person paid the law firm before his party could provide funds.

And lawyer Anna Mwitwa says he doesn’t know the people that paid the money but confirmed that she was approached by her client the PF that some money would be deposited to her for the purpose of paying media houses which the former ruling party would engage. She told DEC that her function was purely a service she offered to her client and that the source of the funds can only known by her client, the PF whose representative in Davis Mwila.

Last week a DEC official reliably informed The Candidates that PF SG Davis Mwila was being probed in his own capacity for the money that was deposited into Anna Mwitwa ‘s law firm account.