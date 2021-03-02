WHY IS HH INSECURE AND JITTERY OVER UNIP? UNIP Ambassador Simon Mulenga Mwila wonders.

He writes:

The only time you seem patriotic and not paid is when you support Double H and UPND.

Even supporting UNIP ati we have been paid to split youth votes.. Such insecurities by UPND sympathizers worries me and I see them facing a 6th defeat come August, 2021..

A movement to revive a “finished party” by “jokers or attention seekers” is giving them such panic.. Mmmmm ya shani kanshi?

You said UNIP is dead.. And we are jokers trying to revive it! Why the panic and propaganda?

Few days on the scene and our weight is being felt! Leave us with our jokes and see who will laugh the loudest come August, 2021.

Us we have chosen UNIP because we hate corruption, tribalism and violence.