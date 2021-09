WHY IS IT CALLED THE 13TH NATIONAL ASSEMBLY?

It implies that Zambia has had 13 General Elections since its independence in 1964. The following were intervals in which elections were held:

1.-1964

2.-1968

3.-1973

4.-1978

5.-1983

6.-1988

7.-1991 (KK cut his term short)

8.-1996

9.-2001

10.-2006

11.-2011

12.-2016

13.-2021

14.-2026

Each Interval has 5 Sessions. President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday opened the 1st Session of the 13th National Assembly.

