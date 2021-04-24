By Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba

WHY IS IT THAT CHILUFYA TAYALI IS ALWAYS ENTANGLED IN EVERY CRIMINAL SCANDAL? ALREADY HE HAS A ROLE WITH THE HATEMBO’S!

Can Zambians be surprised if Tayali does not put on police uniform to harrass Political opponents! Here is a list of criminal activities Tayali got himself involved in:

1. Death of Mapenzi

2. Death of Vesper

3. Death of prosecutor

4. Death of UPND supporter

5. Ambushing of HH

6. Gassing

7. Bill 10

8. Hatembo’s

9. Election Petition

In all these issues Tayali has interests. How is this northerner made of? Lunshi kububepesha!

This boy called Tayali has chewed more than enough!!! We need to assist him with physical deliverance…