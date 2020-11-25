Why is it that PF Bembas and PF Easterners are competing in fighting the Only Presidential contender Not from those territories!?

By Field Ngoma

We have of late seen the PF members and useless leaders gang against HH the only non Northerner or Easterner contending for the Presidency of the country.

By the way among all of them contending for the job he is the only credible one in all aspects. Even money changers like Kampyongo can say HH should have a mental examination when it’s them who need that.

Who is Kampyongo to HH apart from a Lumpen giving other Lumpens jobs

Instead of talking about Credit Default and how to solve it because it’s a disaster and embarrassing event to all Zambians and instead of addressing the flooding in Lusaka because they gave contracts to undeserving and unskilled PF cadres to to waterways today they want to discuss Tonga language. HH has been speaking Tonga language from the day he was born but today Kampyongo and Dora slit want to know more Tonga than him and other Tongas

Who among Tongas complained of Pa Munyoko apart from mascots like Bizwell and Paul Moonga!?

Dora left herself ; Nyela ; Nkandu Luo ; that old Yaluma; brainless Mundubule etc the list is Long among PF goons who have been insulting in and out. Today Dora slit want to lecture us on morality when she is worse than those night street savers for hungry men. Oops ooh gosh

I am from the same Petauke but am ashamed to have such people. They sunk the country and MMD and then in pursuit of food left MMD for PF. In PF they have joined mad dogs and its like the whole party is got rabies.

So tell me why all this regionalism targeted at only one person who is not a northeasterner!?

If you have committed crimes against humanity be ready to face it but don’t gang against an innocent individual. You are shameless bunkams

Viva HH and it’s only you to serve and save mother Zambia -Zambia Eagle