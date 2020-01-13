We wonder what world Bowman Lusambo lives in!

Bowman is living well and probably far beyond what he had ever hoped for in life. He has forgotten how suffering looks like. And because life is so easy for him, he thinks it is easy for everyone.

Bowman says the suffering being talked about in Zambia is only in the heads of citizens and that it is not the government’s responsibility to provide solutions to the suffering endured by Zambians.

“If you are depending on government for everything, I want to assure you that the time has come for us to start thinking outside the box by changing your mindset. I can assure you that if things were that bad they would have not even been able to call here because they would have not managed to get airtime to call. They should not be cheated that things are not okay. Things are not okay because your minds are stuck, we want you people to change your mindset, it’s not all about government,” says Bowman. “If you are just saying things are not okay, what are you doing yourself to change the status quo? Government is not Edgar Lungu, government is for all of us as a people of Zambia. That is why it is called GRZ, the Government of the Republic of Zambia.”

Statistics from a Zambian government agency, the Central Statistical Office, are there to tell the story of our people’s suffering.

We have average rural poverty of 76.6 per cent. Our poorest province, Western Province, has poverty levels of 82.2 per cent. The second poorest province, Luapula, has poverty levels of 81.1 per cent. This followed by Northern Province with 79.7 per cent poverty levels. Eastern Province is enduring poverty levels of 70 per and Muchinga Province 69.3 per cent.

Today Zambia is the fourth hungriest country in the world after Chad, Central African Republic and Madagascar.

If this doesn’t entail suffering, what does it mean for our people?

Why is Bowman so eager to display his ignorance? He is behaving like a possessed man. Indalama nashimukola!

Before Bowman opens his mouth, he should try to consider the consequences his words, and ask himself if his words are going to give life or death.

The Bible says the tongue is a very powerful thing and using it carelessly will lead to devastating results.

As such, we need to watch what goes out of our lips when we speak.

Proverbs 18:21 tells us a sobering truth about our tongues: “Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruit.”

We must be careful with our words. We’ll be judged by every careless word we say.

We may not think much about the words we speak, but the Lord Jesus Himself warned us about speaking carelessly as the words we say will be used against us. He said in Matthew 12:36-37, “But I say to you that for every idle word men may speak, they will give account of it in the day of judgment. For by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned.”