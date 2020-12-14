By Mainda Simataa, aspiring councillor

Kamwala Ward 5, Lusaka.

WHY IS PF KEEPING PRISONERS VOTERS AND NRC CARDS AT THEIR PARTY SECRETARIATE?

I’m very shocked. As a candidate standing in Kamwala Ward 5, a Ward which houses Kamwala Remand Prison, the biggest remand prison in Zambia with a population of 2000+ and remandees, I’m taken aback by our lack of serious response to a very serious issue which threatens our collective interests and desire as a nation that wants to see change in 2021.

We’re failing to smell the PF coffee brewing, we can’t appreciate the fact that the ingenious and illegal introduction of the prison vote is not an act of charity or respect for human rights, as the PF would want us to believe. It’s not even about adherence nor respect for the rule of law (Concourt prison vote ruling) as the rogue ECZ claims, no.

The prison vote is conceived and designed for one thing – to stack-up unverifiable and inaccessible votes against the election of one man, President Hakainde Hichilema of UPND, a man without whom there will be no hope for a better Zambia beyond 2021.

Now we have confirmed reports that all prisoners’ voters and NRC cards will be kept at the PF secretariate, only to be given back to prisoners on the date of voting on 12 August 2021.

Let’s wake up and Smell the PF COFFEE, this is a rigging scam in progress and it must be countered now.

CIC PRESS TEAM