WHY IS PF NOW TELLING HH THAT FACEBOOK WON’T WIN HIM AN ELECTION AND YET EVEN EDGAR LUNGU IS BUSY ON FACEBOOK?

Can HH win 2021 elections solely on Facebook and bally will fix it hash tag?

Former UPND vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba commonly known as GBM, has charged that UPND president Hakainde Hichilema can’t win elections in 2021 through social media trending ‘Bally Will Fix It’ hash tag which has become common among the youth who nick named him bally few weeks ago.

Among the youth, Bally is a word used to refer to a father who is responsible and who looks after his family very well. There has been also terms like ” Father waboyo among youths” which simply means unreliable father or parent, a term which can perfectly suit Edgar Lungu who has failed the young people in this country.

My opinion on GBM’s claims is that indeed! no one can win an election on Facebook alone. But facts are that HH and every one in modern politics Lungu inclusive, needs the social media vote and brand marketing.

I have seen Edgar Lungu everyday posting on his Facebook Page; Mr GBM, what does Lungu want on Facebook if social media has no value? Does he interact with ghosts or potential voters?

In this argument, the UPND objectives should be aiming at getting every vote and getting this vote it requires one to understand what message to deliver where and to who.

Even when you are proposing love to a woman, you must first understand her strength and interest and then find out the easiest way to pass on your manifesto for possible consideration and if you had a bad manifesto it will be returned back. This is the same case in politics.

Look at how PF has invested heavily in thugs because they know very well that political violence helps them to win by hook and UPND cannot counter attack because they believe in descent politics. So it is about the strategy that works better for you to survive African politics.

That’s why for UPND to win 2021 elections, they must first sit down and understand the people they are dealing with and be equal to the task whether they like it or not. PF knows no diplomacy at all.

PF is trying to un-tag HH the term Bally by hiding in excuses that Facebook can’t win him an election. They know very well that HH cannot rig on the ground but win genuinely.

PF use state machineries to sound popular on the ground by creating a hostile political environment for opponents.

Look at the move by PF District Commissioner who Kampyongo instructed to cancel HH radio interview!yesterday, If GBM is a man of truth, let him explain why PF can’t freely allow HH to go in rural areas especially their perceived stronghold to mobilize.

It is just that our politics is nasty; there is no integrity at all. Because if it was in progressive nations with issue based politics, looking at how GBM used to insult Edgar Lungu few months ago, no one would have been paying attention to his rantings by now.

Though on this one, I want to give President Lungu credit by not trusting GBM again. Since the day GBM decided to eat his own vomit by re-joining PF government, Lungu has been steadfast by making sure that GBM is closely monitored. This is why GBM is trying so hard to insult HH just to remain relevant in PF again. Already GBM thugs are fighting with those of Kennedy Kamba everyday. I’m sure you saw the blood shed on Youth Day amongst themselves.

Honest speaking, between a condom and GBM, I would give a benefit of doubt to a condom that can only be used once! than GBM who can try to be clever by insulting those he was once married to just to prove that he is politically alive.

The attitude HH has exhibited towards GBM after he left UPND is worthy to emulate in our daily lives.

No single day did Hakainde Hichilema woke up and insult GBM to prove that he is better off without GBM. Instead, HH has continued thanking GBM’s contribution to the UPND and the wonder time they had together. This is what happens in our real life. Many are times we try to scandalize those we had a close relationship with after things turn sour instead of just walking away quietly by speaking good. Personally I have learnt a lot on this one.

There is a lot of things that has changed about HH’s politics that we should give him credit for. For instance he never had that good touch with the common man on the ground and all of us disliked it. Now that he listened to our critics and changed, today he is all over interacting with his supporters at all levels; a thing that is positively working well for him. Well, his critics have changed the goal post to say he can’t win an election on Facebook.

By the way, I have never heard him making that pronouncement before so I don’t know what exactly GBM is talking about.

My advise to HH and the entire UPND would be, let them mobilize in all areas; social media and on the grassroots given a chance which is impossible under brutal regimes like that of Lungu because they need every vote next year.

I would be glad if HH stretch out this point that he needs every vote from all citizens who want a better Zambia including that of those in PF and young voters who are up to date with social media who now believes HH is the solution to their problems.

Most businesses today have gone digital through internet; so it is unwise for GBM to dismiss the fact that social media adds a positive impact to our current politics especially in a country where media freedom is curtailed by criminals like those in PF.

It is just last week when Edgar Lungu blocked me on his Facebook Page for questioning his thinking capacity on national matters of which I even plan of suing him because it is against the law for a public office bearer to block a citizen who demands for answers over national matters like the stealing of COVID-19 donations.

And a day before he blocked me, Lungu had posted that he reads everyday comments and encouragements from citizens and that he would continue listening to every concern and improve his leadership. I did not read this message on the grass root but on social media.

It is common sense that the Bally hash tag on HH by youths who are majority voters, has hit the PF camp badly and they are trying to dismiss it without facts. My advise to the PF is to take Pilato’s advise on how they can counter attack Bally hash tag.

To the youths, don’t just make noise on social media that Bally will fix it, make it come to pass and prove GBM wrong by getting an NRC and a voters card then cast your vote on that day.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist