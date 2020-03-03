*PRESS STATEMENT*

*3.3.20*

WHY IS POLICE HANDLING THE MURDER SUSPECT, SPAX WITH MUCH CARE

Police should not hide behind a finger over Spax Kabaso Mulenga’s real crime he committed.

Let the truth be told, not to skint around the issue,we know kabaso Mulenga is connected to senior PF members .

Why should a person suspected of having committed murder said to have been warned and cautioned in Lusaka when he committed crime in Chingola?

The law is clear on murder suspect,but the way the police have handled this case it’s not only surprising,but an assault on law and order in our country.

This is extremely unprofessional on the part of the police for shielding a suspect .

How can the police abstract the law from taking its natural course?

As the gassing situation remains scary across the country especially in rural communities we demand the police to expedite investigations on the murder suspect Spax,and demand more information from the Patriotic Front members who have come openly to tell the nation they have information on those behind gassing and ritual killings.

However, the good news for Zambians is that the long arm of the law will deal with those breaking the rule of law.

And if the police is obeying unlawful orders from the lawless Patriotic Front,they should know that pf will not be there to protect them from prosecution all the time.

We know that from the time Kabaso Mulenga was arrested,there has been a lot of unconstitutional tricks trying to hide the truth over his arrest.

We urge the police to be professional and not to shield criminals connected to those in government.

Issued by

Neto Halwabala

UPND Deputy Spokesperson Southern