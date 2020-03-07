We are in trouble, they picked a suspect in homicide and don’t tell who he killed. Do they know that every investigation is done in public interest?

Spax Vs the people and you say the people don’t need to know. Why? You can only keep information if you have not picked a suspect.

When police pick a suspect all is done. For goodness sake you are not naming witnesses but a dead person. If witnesses are at risk, take them into witness protection program.

For the police to say they recorded a warn and caution statement. The accused in presence of his lawyers were told the name of the dead. If not, what type of warn and caution statement did they record without name of the person killed?

Since every criminal case is done in public interest, public deserve to know the deceased, period. These are the people destroying the image of the police. They make the police sound stupid. It’s easier to withhold the name of the suspect in an investigation only before he is picked or apprehended and never the name of the person they alleged to have killed.

Let’s stop playing the seek and hide game especially where the general public is involved.

Zemoono Moono aka Zee Fixer.