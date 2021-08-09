Reporter asks Cristiano Ronaldo.

Why is your mom still living with you? Why don’t you build her a house?

Cristiano Ronaldo :

“My mother raised me and she would give her life for me, she would go to sleep hungry, just to let me eat, we had no money at all.

I worked 7 days out of 7 days and at night as a cleaner to buy my first shoes, so that I could be a player, all my success is dedicated to her and thanks to her and as long as she has a life, she will always be by my side, she has everything I can give.

She is my refuge and my greatest gift” !!!!