Thousands of Kenyans have taken to social media to protest a $2.3 billion loan advanced to the country by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) saying the country is already overburdened with loans.

Some also took to change.org to sign a petition urging the IMF to cancel the recently approved loan as previous disbursements have been lost to corruption and scandals. The petition has generated over 160,000 signatures

The change.org petition was led by one Jefferson Murrey who says a majority of Kenyans are against President Uhuru Kenyatta administration’s huge appetite for heavy borrowing without proper accountability.

“This (petition) is in recognition of the fact that previous loans to the Kenya government have not been prudently utilized and have often resulted in mega corruption scandals. The scandals have not deterred the ruling regime from more appetite for more loans, especially from China.

“Right now, Kenyans are choking under the heavy burden of taxation, with the cost of basic commodities such as fuel skyrocketing, and nothing to show for the previous loans,” Murrey, the organizer of the petition, said.