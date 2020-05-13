1.It’s true that there are thousands of indigenous herbs that Basotho use to heal viral diseases but this is not confirmed whether It is why the nation remains corona free and it’s false that Lesotho has launched COVID19 cure.

2.Many people claim BCG vaccine (after birth injection)to be the cause of disinfection and this is false too as BCG vaccine is used by more than 70% of countries worldwide and Lesotho does not produce any type of vaccine.

3.Some believe it’s because Lesotho is a country with the deepest Christianity Traditions.

4.Climate, Lesotho experiences Temperate climate but this won’t be an issue as about 38 countries in the world experience the same climate including U.S.A,Russia,Italy and China.

5.High Altitude;Lesotho is the only country that the entire land is more than 100m above sea level.This might contribute on the spread of pandemic because the air in the Mountain Kingdom is heavy, so as it was announced that when a person with infection sneezes,corona particles form something like a cloud that will last for 4 hours, and whoever will pass within that 4 hours will be infected,this wouldn’t survive as this would be dissolved. Still,Lesotho Nationals in other countries remain disinfected.

We “Africa4Blacks” made research and found that on the 31 January 1989,stools from 266 children in 4 districts of Lesotho were examined for viruses by Electron Microscopy (EM) and it was discovered that there was shedding of corona virus like-particles (CVLPs) by more than 67% of children.It was shown that the proportion of children shedding CVLPs increased with increasing age.

There was no association between shedding of pathogenic bacteria or parasites and the presence or absence of CVLPs in the stool.

Do Basotho have natural corona vaccine in blood,how does Lesotho save it’s people???