WHY MEDIA HOUSES ARE SILENT ABOUT CHINGOLA PF INFORMATION PUBLICITY SECRETARY COURT APPEAR

SOME media houses are as good as nothing after failing to cover ruling Patrotic Front (PF) Chingola IPS when he appeared in court yesterday for suspected terrorism attack case. Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation ( ZNBC) and other biased unprofessional media houses remains mouth zipped about this important issue.

Imagine if Mulenga ( the suspect) was from opposition, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo would have been everywhere while Lungu organising the press conference for possible state of emergency but it’s okay since it’s their own product.

Being in possession with terrorism dangerous chemicals and weapons is a very serious offence and I expected several media houses to take keen interest and cover the court session unfortunately they decided to give it blind eye and deaf ears.

This suspect should be trialled and examined nicely in the court of law for the best intrest of many Zambians who is affected by the on going gassing using unknown chemical.

PF the possible groomer of terrorists!

Zemoono Moono aka Zee Fixer