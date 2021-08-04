MEET YOUR CANDIDATE [CHAWAMA CONSTITUENCY]

Tue. Aug 3, 2021

Why Mrs Tasila Lungu Mwansa will make a perfect lawmaker for Chawama

Mrs Tasila Lungu Mwansa is a holder of a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Immaculata University .

She also stands with a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Saint Joseph’s University.

She has worked as a Money Manager data Specialist at the Bank of New York and worked as a Human Resource Specialist at COMCAST . She later worked as a Volunteer Consumer Advocate on Call for Action , Channel 6 news.

Back home in Zambia , she would join Politics because of her love for service to humanity.

Mrs Tasila Lungu Mwansa comes with a wealth of experience in serving the people of Chawama having served as a Councillor for Nkoloma ward 1 from 2016.

Between 2016 and 2021 Mrs Tasila Lungu was able to see to the completion of the construction of Kuku Grounds Sports Complex which comes complete with an artificial running track , an artificial turf , basketball courts, car parks and ablution facilities .

She also lobbied for the construction of the 3.5KM of tar surface roads , the construction of Kuku Police post and donated a brand new vehicle to Misisi Police Post to help with the security in the community .

Mrs Tasila Lungu also saw to the completion of 12 water kiosk points to provide clean and potable water for the people of Chawama .

Additionally, she saw to the construction and upgrade of drainage works , the construction of Misisi Mini hospital , the construction of a security fence at Kuku Clinic and empowered 200 women and 15 youth cooperatives with funds and training programs .

Going forward , Mrs Tasila Lungu plans to;

-Construct a secondary school in Chawama to help collapse distances that young people in the constituency travel to access quality secondary school education

-Construct drainages to mitigate flooding in the constituency

-Instal street lights for the security of the residents

-Construct a Mother /Child shelter and Mortuary at Lilayi health post .

– Enhance skills training programs at existing youth resource centres and continue with women empowerment ,training and funding .

Vote for Mrs Tasila Lungu Mwansa for Chawama MP.