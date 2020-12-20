WHY PAYING FOR STEVEN KAMPYONGO?

By Brian chisanga…

We understand the goodness of giving and helping.But some type of giving has some strings attached to it.

Green party president Peter sinkamba has helped his friends to pay back the money,like former minister Mwenya Musenge and Current Minister Steven kampyongo.

We understand and appreciate for Mwenya musenge because he is financially handicapped right now.This is great.

Our question now,remains with Steven kampyongo. Are you telling me that this minister can’t afford to pay back?

This is the same man behind purchasing of 48 firefighters when he was local government minister and other private deals that we don’t know. Why helping such a man?This is not kindness, but bussiness,there is something behind it. We know its politically motivated.

Why pleasing politicians,like Hon Steven kampyongo? When there are alot of people crying for help right now.

President Sinkamba needs to accept that his help comes with exchange for something.Trust me you will undermine your weed party.

To the remaining ministers who have not paid yet,We need our money. We have other things we want to do with our money.

To you Hon Given Lubinda stop mocking us. We have given you a good life. So if you think you will suffer by paying back let it be.Whom did you share that money with? We were not there.