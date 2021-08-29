By Chisanga Mwango PF Member

The Mighty PF lost elections way before any vote was even cast reasons being:

1. PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE-EDGAR LUNGU

By and large Edgar Lungu was a very weak Candidate in 2021 compared to his main rival Hakainde Hichilema on all fronts. HH coined the phrase ”BALLY” which resonated well with the youths. He gave them hope by promising them a brighter tomorrow. On the other hand, ECL went on rampage demeaning HH and boasting on the many projects undertaken, a message that was “beans” to many young people as the projects were executed at highly inflated prices. His close association with men and women with questionable reputations put the icing on the cake. Social media painted the PF Candidate black due to his lack of seriousness when it came to taking decisive action against erring officials. He was considered an accomplice!!!!He proved himself correct-NO VISION MAN

2. RUNNING MATE-NKANDU LUO

Nkandu Luo was a reject both within and outside the PF. University students were still upset because of her attitude and removal of meal allowances. Even in Munali, she could have tumbled badly had she dired to stand. She carried with her a bad reputation to be number 2 in the country. She went into the election as a liability. On the other side Mutale Nalumango went flat out campaigning in the Northern part of Zambia attracting sizeable crowds. Ba Luo was merely meeting civil servants and giving them fake assurances. She had no stamina to campaign alone without use of government machinery. All her outings were pre-arranged with hostile civil servants burning with anger inside. Remember she had been quoted having used tribal remarks which was already a minus.

3. CORRUPTION PERCEPTION

PF has been perceived as the most corrupt regime especially after the death of Michael Sata. Almost all those in the echelons of political office had some business dealings’ either with the government or some parastatal. For the first time in the history of the land, we witnessed the adage “rags to riches” become a reality. Marketers, call boys, riff raffs, thugs, Illiterates suddenly became entrepreneurs with vast business acumen. They acquired lavish properties and kept posting them on social media to show off their newly acquired statuses. This annoyed many hard working citizens. A red Card was in waiting for PF.

4. ARROGANCE AND CADRERISM

After acquiring wealth illegally came arrogance, insolence and blatant disregard of the rule of law. Everyone with an opposing view was under threat. Civil servants were threatened in their offices under the guise of “Icipani”. Police men and women were beaten, insulted and intimidated in public. It became the rule by the cadres and icipani. Cadres took over markets and bus stations under the watchful eye of Plot One and none could control them. To Edgar and his MCC , this was the new phenomena of youth empowerment.

5. POOR CANDIDATE SELECTION

The popular candidates were left out due to the perceived influence of the SG Davies Mwila. It seems Mwila was drunk with so much authority over this exercise. He had shut both his eyes and ears and only him and him alone could pick the right candidates. Instead of fighting corruption internally in the party, its ugly head resurfaced again. It seems PF had adopted corruption as part of its manifesto for 2021.A lot of money exchanged hands during the candidate selection and nominations certificates were given to the highest bidders. The pathetic results speak for themselves. Davies Mwila and his Secretariat staff are the worst combination of incompetent political “Engineers”. They lacked the Political foresight to sense danger.

6. USELESS CAMPAIGN SONGS/MESSAGE

Almost the entire leadership of PF focused on one man and one man alone throughout their campaigns. The letters HH were so sweet in their dirty mouths. They couldn’t just avoid talking about HH. Fake accusations and baseless ones were propagated day and night which irritated the masses . Instead of campaigning for themselves, they campaigned viciously for the main opponent thus he carried the day

Secondly, the useless campaign song was a display of arrogance. In a democracy citizens choose leaders not a few selected paid artists. The whole PF campaign machinery danced and played a very annoying song much to the annoyance of the suffering masses. Douchi Kubeba worked for Micheal Sata, the Alebwelelapo was disastrous for Lungu Na Luo.

7. EXTRAVAGANCE AND LAVISH CAMPAIGN

When key campaign team members started sleeping in hotels, flashing money around, distributing campaign materials carelessly, using brand new executive vehicles and flying in hired choppers it was a sign that the party had too much money to spend but it was misapplied. The same money ended up working against us. Commodity prices were on the upswing yet cadres were showing off during the campaigns. This alone provoked the rebellion in what was perceived as PF bedrooms, the Copperbelt.

Cadres were climbing on roof tops of brand new land cruisers as if PF has opened up an assembly plant for these $70,000 machines.

Those senior cadres who were flying and later parking choppers in their back yards were fooling Edgar Lungu. The HH campaign team was driving around the country side touching each and every corner of the respective areas whilst PF became abena “Ndeke”. To them flying around and meeting paid crowds was a campaign strategy, alas!!!!

8. THIRD TERM AND USELESS LEADERSHIP

Third term campaign sent missed feelings amongst the urban voters. The Judiciary appeared to be favoring the ruling party in almost the majority of their judgements. Those who read Prof Munalula’s dissenting judgement could vividly see that the majority judges were not alive to what the framers of the constitution had intended to cure. Instantly, they made a decision not to vote for Edgar even in drunken stupor.

Secondly, the all self-appointed MCC had no teeth. They were behaving like a kindergarten choir. Even what was wrong, they wanted to make it appear correct. They could have resisted Edgar’s attempt to stand. But due to their corrupt and myopic nature, they allowed him to manipulate them and thus causing him to loose terribly in the history of this country.

Ba munshufwa,,,,,,,

9. HIGH COST OF LIVING

PF hired riff raffs who were comparing commodity prices to neighboring countries without making similar comparisons of disposable incomes. These dull people went ALL over the country with this wrong campaign message. Their bellies were full yet the majority couldn’t afford decent meals. All this loose talk was taking Zambians for granted and they showed us who the king makers were.

10. ZAMBIA POLICE-BLOCKING OPPONENTS

Zambia was slowly becoming a Police state. Opponents were not allowed to freely campaign yet the running Party then was all over campaigning and preaching hate speech. A reasonable man could sense the danger of giving the PF another 5 years. HH and his team were the biggest victims. Aviation permits were being cancelled, even driving to rural areas became an offence. The Zambia Police managed to decampaign PF big time without realizing it and are the ultimate hero’s and heroines of the PF defeat. Their conduct received a lot of backlash even from accredited ambassadors as it was clearly abusing the public order act.

The more they blocked HH and Mutale Nalumango, the more sympathy the Zambians showed the duo.

The 1 million gap is what we planted in the $1million fire tender scam. We just reaped it

