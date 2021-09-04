Why PF stands a better chance of bouncing back to power and should not be compared with MMD and UNIP

2001 to 2006 the UPND were the largest opposition party and ones to provide checks and balances to the ruling MMD. The Mighty PF in this period was just an infant.

2006-2011 The mighty Patriotic Front through its founding father HE. MCS (CRIEP), they rechead Puberty and outshined the UPND and became the largest opposition party to reckon with *Take note 2006-2011 the ruling MMD now has to face 2 big political parties to provide checks and balances, the kitchen became too 🔥 hot*

2011-2021. The Mighty Patriotic Front emerges as the people’s alternative from the opposition to ruling party and forms government, making UPND the 1st largest opposition and MMD from ruling to 2nd opposition.

Fast forward 2016.MMD goes into oblivion by having most of its members join UPND the opposition and the ruling PF, hence having the UPND as the only strongest opposition party to provide checks and balances to PF.

2016-2021 The ruling PF only opposition to wrestle to keep power was UPND. When we lost the 2021 elections we still managed to have 61 MPs and a lot of councilors unlike MMD the PF still has influence by dropping from 1 to 2. By this reason we should try and stick together before 2026,because we still have the numbers and can pull a surprise if we chose the right leadership that the elected MPs under PF will feel comfortable to work with as well as us the sympathizers.

*We are the only trusted opposition party now in Zambia, it’s upto us to be disciplined and, if there was any change of us going into extinction we would have seen new parties claiming councilors and a few MPs, by the way the PNUP MP won an election there because UPND had no candidate there, think twice bane, let’s not be divided we still have chance, those of you jumping from the 🛥 boat think*