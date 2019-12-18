By David Zulu.
It doesn’t have to take a very intelligent person to predict what President Edgar Lungu will say each time he visits Southern Province nor what his demeanour would be. Even a grade 7 learner would recite well beforehand what the President’s remarks and what his mood would be even before his squadron of fancy Airforce choppers make their landing anywhere in the Province.
If Mr Lungu wants to genuinely win the hearts of Southerners which he appears to be desperately attempting to, let him first start by stopping insulting their collective intelligence. Let him stop the patronage and treating them as kindergarten children or squatters, settlers and aliens on their own land. Let him desist from giving an impression as though he owes them a favour for being Zambian citizens and that he is their colonizer who they can ignore at their own peril.
How does he think the people of Southern Province feel to be repeatedly bombarded with his rhetoric that one of their kinsmen is not fit to be President, at his pleasure? And the President is telling this to a people that has been persistently and collectively abused over the years by his own senior party leadership and state machinery, through various utterances and actions, that depict them as subhuman and unfit to be citizens.
And yet Mr Lungu has failed or has deliberately ignored to condemn such threats to national security and unity. Southerners view the abuse that they are being subjected to, as similar to what Hakainde Hichilema has experienced and so they easily relate to him along these hurtful experiences, which the PF mistake to be tribalism. The Presidential handlers are doing a poor job and even if Mr Lungu changed his strategy today, it would be too little too late. The PF abuse and humiliation has radicalized the people of Southern Province.
The dove, having failed to fly during his inauguration was an indication of Pf failure. Southerners still dont see any vision in him. With heightened Pf tribalism, regionalism and selectiveness zambians are getting more irritated and the 2021 election will put to rest Pf misrule.
Each time I look at the face of Dungu, I feel sorry for him because he looks and acts like a fallen hero or a witch who has failed to fly back after the nights’ errands and has now been discovered by the victims naked with the head bowed down.
Why do I say this, Dungu has realised without doubt that the lies he has been using have now caught up with him and the deceiving tactics of being Christian and humble have all caught up with him, he now sees on his own that people have decided to look the other way each time he talks because now everyone knows without daubt that he does the opposite of what he says, the people have written him off, even his vuvuzela’s who go to tell him how people out there like him have seen that now he knows the truth even if they try to appease him, they are now more careful about telling him lies of popularity, today his face now looks like one who has just been soacked through heavy rains and gows home only to find no lotion of any kind or vasseline but then decides to use rhina cooking oil to apply to his face, Bwana Dungu I feel sorry for you, 2021 looked far away but now each time you look behind it is just by your tail, now you know that nothing is permanent, time is a teacher.
Why do We do things that we fail to accept ourselves? you cal president lungu as Dungu for you that is love & respect? HH can go to eastern province without any problem…..shame on you !! don’t think when HH come into power then all the tribes in zambia wil automatically become united….Open your eyes & see there is no other political part with MPs in southern province only UPND.what reason can you give?? In my view since tons associate themselves with HH so when he become president ,Tonga wil also feel that they have become presidents & they wil loose respect for other tribes.