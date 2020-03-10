By Kasebamashila Kaseba

WHY REACT TO “SPENT” JOHN SANGWA IN ZNBC MAIN NEWS IF “NO ONE IS LISTENING” TO “VERY DULL” HIM

Firstly, I am not a “no one” but a “some one” in the number of the captive audience listening to John Sangwa, SC.

Secondly, if indeed “no one” is listening to “very dull” Sangwa, kindly, why not put him in the same public media of ZNBC TV and radio main news or Sunday Interview and newspapers to prove or shame him why “no one” is listening to him.

Otherwise, some one or others will join him.

Thirdly, such dismissive and contradictory reactions from government and earlier the PF party confirm they themselves are either the no ones for reacting without listening or for listening only for reaction or are the very dull ones for replying to a constitutional debate with dismissive labels or chants.

Most of all, the message by Sangwa has gotten home, as everyone, including both government and PF, is listening to hi’s public and open lectures.

Otherwise, the Government and PF should better encourage and sponsor such public debates with Sangwa for the acclaimed democratic and constitutional values and principles.

Sangwa was once an eminent and famed someone or constitutional lawyer and state counsel when he similarly supported the 2016 amendment and the 2016 referendum.

He has since been rebased to spent force for debating the eligibility of spent EL.

Otherwise, before re-petitioning EL’s nominations in 2021, it is possible to ask the constitutional court to clarify itself on his eligibility just as the PF asked the courton the salary refund it defied.

EL’s eligibility will further stand petitioned by the Fresher Siwale identity fraud court case where he is using the state institutions, instead of the family institution, to defend his identity needed for filing of his nomination.