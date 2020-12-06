PRESS STATEMENT
6 TH DECEMBER 2020
WHY RUSH TO REGISTER INMATES AT THE EXPENSE OF MAJORITY ZAMBIANS?
We find the behavior of ECZ totally unacceptable for abandoning majority Zambian voters and rush to register inmates across the Country. ECZ needs to provide acceptable guidelines first before registration of inmates.
ECZ should have by now provided clear guidelines on how the opposition will campaign in these correctional facilities. Why the rush to register inmates before you complete registering your targeted 9 million voters? All what you have achieved is to create confusion by conducting a very chaotic voter registration in the history of this Country. Prosperity will judge you harshly. You are forcing Zambians to be very suspicious of your motive behind this rush.
Deliberately you have been frustrating Zambians not to register in huge numbers. You have employed tactics that are known in Industrial Relations as work to rule. Work to rule wherever it has been applied has produced disastrous results just like in your case. We are left with no option but to speculate that you are rushing to capture inmate votes because they will benefit PF. Voluntarily you promised Zambians that you will capture 9 million voters. From what you have done so far can you stand by your word that by 12th December you will capture 9 million voters?
You started by deploying one person to handle the whole process of issuing a voters card. Why didn’t you conduct a trial exercise to see how long it would take one person to issue a voter’s card before you rolled out the whole exercise? It seems your idea was to disfranchise as many people as possible. You hurriedly rolled out the program until people complained about the slow process which you could have eliminated had you been sincere enough. Even publicity has been a problem to you. In a normal society you could all have resigned on your own, but under PF this is very normal.
Voting is a right and therefore don’t expect Zambians to be begging you to extend the registration period. Don’t subject Zambians to unnecessary problems. PF has created too many problems for the Zambian people, enough is enough? No amount of intimidation and frustration whether deliberate or not will save PF from an embarrassing defeat.
Percy Chanda
UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter
Supported
Please guide me because I am lost. When one has been jailed or sent to jail do they carry with them their NRCs? If not then are inmates going to have voter’s cards without NRC
If citizens enjoying full freedom are fighting to get registered to vote are not allowed to register to vote then no prisoners should be allowed to vote!! This is straight forward and there should be no compromise. Prisoners if they want to vote can vote in future elections after Lungu is gone and ECZ is better organised.
If you read the Electoral Act of the Laws of Zambia, The Act from which ECZ derives it’s powers expressly forbids ECZ from registering Prisoners as voters. What is strange is how The Constitutional Court gave ECZ the go beyond the limit of their mandate.
Is it now now within the Constitutional Court’s mandate to change our Laws? We thought their mandate ends at interpreting the Law and not changing it. Maybe we should start with what the mandate of the Constitutional Court is, maybe we can understand their line of thinking.
Remember that it’s because of the manner of handling issues that the issue of someone’s eligibility, a straight forward matter continues to generate confusion because The Court did not answer the question the petitioners brought before it but changed the question into what was not asked and answered a question that was never asked. Is this what they teach in Zambian Law schools today?
You don’t need to be a Lawyer or Judge to understand the Spirit of Law interpretation.
Our learned citizens should not be oblivious to their solemn obligation to put country first!