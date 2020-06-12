It’s very difficult to understand why Edgar Lungu is so desperately seeking a third term of office.

Why does Edgar want to continue as President of this country? Who should vote for him to continue as president of this Republic? And for what?

Brebner Changala has a point when he says that nobody needs Edgar anymore as leader of this country.

“I want to remind him, if he has not been told, that nobody needs him anymore as President of Zambia. He must be reminded further that he did not go to State House through a military coup, but through a ballot from the people of Zambia whom he has turned against. He was not put there by PF thugs, but by a collective vote of Zambians. He is a dictator, and for that matter a corrosive dictator. He must get a leaf from his own Cabinet which has gone mute because they have realised that they have messed up. They have seen the damage they have caused to this country and they cannot defend it anymore,” says Changala. “Lungu must be reminded very strongly that he has lost legitimacy to govern the people. People are just waiting for 2021 to cast their vote, to get rid of this burden. PF has been a costly burden to the people. We were duped into believing that we were voting for a lawyer, a humble leader; but this is not the case.”

What is it that should make Zambians vote for Edgar? Being gassed! Power outages! Corruption! Intolerance! Cruelty! Brutality! Poverty! Hunger! Homelessness! Joblessness! Crime! Lies! Cholera! Coronavirus! Extravagance!

There’s absolutely no good reason for any sensible and upright person to vote for Edgar. He has caused so much pain, destruction, misery and poverty to be voted for. Edgar has destroyed our country and our lives to be further entrusted with power. Putting back Edgar in office is tantamount to committing suicide.

As Dr Fred M’membe recently remarked, “Abena Zambia twacula pafula!”