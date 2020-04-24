The National Democratic Congress, NDC, is worried that more Health Care Workers, HWCs, may be infected with the Coronavirus if the government does not prioritize their health and safety during this pandemic.

In a statement issued to the media by Party spokesperson Saboi Imboela, Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, is a must during such pandemics or health emergencies and the government should ensure that the health personnel has them.

‘As you can see, 9 people out of the 72 that have been reported so far are medical staff. This gives us about 13 percent of health personnel being infected. So the more the number rises the more HCWs will be infected and we can’t risk their lives like that,’ NDC President Dr. Chishimba Kambwili said.

Meanwhile, the HCWs talked to have complained that their associations have been talking on their behalf but the government is not listening to them. ‘So what is going on is that no incentives have been given to us and we also don’t have proper PPE. Our duty right now should be to concentrate on the health of our patients but how do we do that without incentives and proper PPE? We can’t just be risking our lives with just words and no written documents like what other countries have done,’ one health personnel explained.

‘The government really needs to do something or it will be like times of cholera… Are you aware that people are made to pay back those little monies they were given from the cholera pandemic in 2017-2018? At the women and newborn hospital, we say no woman should die while giving birth so at the COVID one, why should people get sick while taking care of patients, without even any risk allowances?’ he asked.

‘If other poor countries like Malawi can do that what about us?… For example, Uganda has removed taxes for all front liners and increased their salaries by 50% for 6 months, South Africa has done the same, Malawi, Botswana, but to mention a few. So in those lines, let it be a written document, not just in words. What happens to our families when one dies on duty? We need to be protected and motivated,’ he said.

Dr. Kambwili has complained that the revelation by the HCWs of always running out of PPE like clothes that they are supposed to wear when seeing patients was very unfortunate.

‘Why should our doctors die while saving lives? And on top of that die without any proper incentives? This government needs to have a heart for its people and the way our health personnel is being treated right now is inhuman. They are risking their lives for all of us and the least we can do as a country is to pay them well,’ he said.