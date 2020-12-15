WHY SHOULD ZAMBIANS VOTE FOR MR HICHILEMA IN 2021~Nixon Chisenga.

Apparently,every change of government presents an opportunity to rectify, amend, improve the system of operation and most of all an opportunity to broaden the base for beneficiaries.

Every time government changes,there are new policies that come on board,which policies tend to benefit many,new faces are fused into the government system …. availing an opportunity for connection in government unlike having only Dora and Lubinda and their relatives throughout centuries.

Additional advantage of voting for Mr Hichilema is that he is not coming onto the table empty handed,he carries with him a very rich record of discipline and practical achievements i.e economical success at personal level whose template he will display at national level to help revamp our dead economy.

The clear fact that HH has been fighting for this seat for many years is clear indication of his determination and desire to consistently engage with the people without tiring for a common good.

The great farmer in HH will without doubt bring about a steer in the agricultural sector that will see our farmers buy fertilizer with a smile .

Being an economist,HH appreciates the importance of the time factor and will engage relevant stakeholders in ensuring that in all institutions of operations like at RATSA,at the banks etc,queues are not entertained to allow people more time on production than idling on queues just to make a simple payment.

The change that is coming in 2021 will be one of its kind,designed to benefit all the Zambians regardless of region,tribe or colour….

It therefore imperative that we hold us to hound out PF with our mighty and determination as a united force.