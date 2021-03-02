“WHY SOME PEOPLE DONT VOTE FOR HH.

I’m pretty sure we all know one or three people that accept that HH is capable but they cannot vote for him for the simple reason that he was born in the South; some of us are that one or three people.

“HH is just alright and what he says makes sense manje I just cannot vote for a Tonga.”

And these sentiments are not from ladies and gentlemen in some random village somewhere, no. These are sentiments from so called educated elite with Degrees and Master’s degrees and some have even submitted their phd Thesis.

This is why they will accept that things are not right but “kano tuloleleko ba Kalaba or ba Imbwili.”

We might not talk about these things so we can pretend they are not happening or to maintain a semblance of normality but go in these hoffices and you will find tribalists in living colour.”

From Clement Kaywala