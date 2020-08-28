WHY SOME SELF PROCLAIMED OPPOSITION LEADERS ATTACK HH INSTEAD OF THOSE IN GOVERNMENT STEALING?

For some time now I have been observing how some opposition political parties leaders fight their fellow opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema. What is the motive behind in fighting a fellow citizen who is just seeking public office?

I have come to a conclusion that Hakainde Hichilema, is worthy a national leader and these people who call him names and accuse him of privatisation know very well that the man is capable of serving our nation with integrity, but they would wish it is them with these kind of credentials.

Here are some issues that I have taken so keenly. You are all very much aware that most people who handle key positions in our governments are people in their late 40s and above, because it is generally perceived they are mature and experienced citizens.

Now HH was only 27 years old when he was contracted to do some consulting before the MMD government sold some parastatal companies. All these people who today want to smear HH with rotten tomatoes, were by then in very key and technical positions. Edith Nawakwi and the likes of Alexander Chikwanda are among them. Surprisingly these people want to put the blame on HH who was just a young consultant then. For me as an individual, if HH at that age managed to convince an entire MMD government to do the wrong the thing, then he is the man who urgently needs to convince the entire world to partner with Zambia and foster national development.

Financial management and self discipline.

Hakainde Hichilema, has greatly scored on how to manage wealth from scratch and this is one issue that bothers the likes of Nawakwi and others. You all know the fake life of most politicians, once they leave office they become paupers because they have no idea of how to invest in life long businesses other than stealing from tax payers money. HH’s haters know very well that the little money HH was paid by the MMD government was correctly invested and yet those who had more money without a vision are still struggling today. This is why you see them bitter about HH and trying hard to discredit him.

Hardworking spirit in HH.

Some of you have been very fortunate in life that from the day you were born, everything was right there in front of your nose, even though, some of you have failed to utilize such opportunities. Anyway it’s about what choices one makes in life. Growing up in the village is not as easy as many want to assume. And this poor beginning of HH, made him think hard for future prospects and whenever he came up with something, he would ensure it was well taken care of.

Some people were busy investing their student allowances whilst at UNZA in Jameson, yet HH was busy investing his in livestock, and we expect urine to turn into cows after 20 years and vice versa.

Anyone who gets bitter about HH’s success is the biggest loser in life, because the best people like Nawakwi, and many others could have been doing, is to seek advice on how to run a successful and viable business even for individual benefits, unlike making unwarranted accusations on a radio station, just to please real criminals who are being acquitted even when the evidence is overwhelming .

May I take this opportunity to encourage all young people in this country to align themselves to the likes of HH who can positively pump sense in their lives, than those thriving on corruption and political violence.

Fellow young people in this country, we need a leader or government that will genuinely mentor us and not those foolish handouts from some corrupt people. We need to be educated about wealth creation and how to maintain it and be successful entrepreneurs. Let no one blackmail you, HH gives these advice for free of charge as long as you have a right functioning brain, you can prosper. Even these people who have messed up our economy, he has warned them before, but because they have no vision they decided to ignore and the rest is history.

For your own information Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, who served this nation with integrity, gave HH an offer of being a Vice President, but even when HH didn’t accept it, Mwanawasa never accused HH, to say you stole from the government. Now, are you really telling me Mwanawasa would have spared HH if he had sold the mines?

When the PF founding leader Sata came into power, no single day I heard him saying HH stole money, but Sata went after all those who had stolen in the MMD government and today, some ex-convicts are in the forefront painting HH black, and some serving as ministers under the PF government of Edgar Lungu. The scandal at the airport involving Zamtel, you know the people behind it and where they are today calling HH a thief, one day Zambians will know real thieves in this country.

The question is why is it that hardcore criminals are the ones who are championing this baseless issue?

Sikaile C Sikaile Good Governance and Human Rights Activist