By Oggie Hamiyanze

Secondary Schooling in Southern is very competitive, and owing to few boarding spaces the cut off points at grade 7 and 9 are quite high as compared to other provinces.

Day Secondary Schools have also set standards, they are no longer absorbing riff ruffs at grade 8 and 10. This has brought about high competition among pupils in Secondary schools.

Southern has also a highest number of Quality Mission schools which are positively enhancing quality education.

Teaching staff in southern despite normal ( compulsory challenges) they are self motivated.. each one strives to perform in their subject areas.

With most schools being turned to STEM, we expect Southern to continue retaining position one again in the next five Generations.

Congratulations to all Grade 12 teachers countrywide, especially Team Musanza….