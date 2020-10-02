WHY THEY ARE SCARED OF THE 2016 VOTER REGISTER

This is a summary of the 2016 voter register.

One glance at it and you’ll see why they are trying to get rid of it.

The provinces with extremely high voter registration numbers are the areas where the PF is extremely weak.

PF relied on Lusaka and the Copperbelt in 2016 but even after winning these provinces it came down to only a small difference of 100,000 votes.

Its no secret that the PF is bleeding badly in Lusaka, Copperbelt and Central Provinces which they largely won in 2016.

Remember what happened in Roan?

If that happens all over the Copperbelt PF is dead on the first day of counting results.

So what the ECZ is trying to do is to reduce voter numbers in Lusaka, Copperbelt, Central, Southern, North Western and Western provinces and at the same time increase voter numbers in Eastern, Muchinga, Northern and Luapula provinces.

The Nshindano 2021 voters roll will see Luapula rise from 7.6% of voters to over 12%, Muchinga will move from 5.2% to 10%, Southern will reduce from 12% to 8%, Lusaka will reduce from 17% to 13%.

That’s exactly what they are trying to achieve and they can only do it by throwing away the current voters roll and creating a new manipulated fake register.