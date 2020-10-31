Why they wanted late Bill 10 to go through.

1. Reducing of campaigning period from 90 to 60 days to disadvantage the opposition because PF is busy campaigning every day without allowing the opposition.

2. They wanted to remain in office up to voting day so that they continue controlling the Police and other institutions relevant to elections.

3. Removing of a clause allowing anyone to challenge the nomination of a candidate before filing in the Nominations.

Among the dangerous clauses these were the most important ones for PF.