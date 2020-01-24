By David Chikwanda

Coming into politics three months before the 2006 general elections, Hakainde Hichilema faced an uphill battle when senior members of the the party abandoned him as they claimed they could not be led by an amateur. Some of these so called experienced politicians formed their own political parties with a view of destroying HH. Did these political parties last? Well, the facts are there for all to see! They died a natural death while the “amateur” continued to go from strength to strength.

Out of jealousy, these so called experienced but failed politicians built institutions of propaganda against a ‘boy’ they claimed was an amateur. They launched an operation to dismantle UPND and HH, to some extent they managed to dent the image of HH through well calculated and funded propaganda of tribalism.

Despite all this, HH kept his eyes on the ball and focused on growing the party. The defectors from UPND finally gave up, HH was not an amateur as they thought. The guy knew exactly why he was in politics.

HH did not get a breather as he moved, from UPND haters to PF.

Since coming into power, PF (in a pact with MMD) has invested more money in trying to dismantle UPND than they have invested in the economy, to a point of increasing the defense and security budget more than the education one. They have used everything within their means – they paid propaganda experts, they blackout HH on national broadcaster, they have used the police and all sorts of sangomas but nothing seems to be working, HH continues to grow in popularity and influence in the country and beyond borders.

The PF has even gone as far as buying people close to HH in an attempt to bring him down but this has not worked. Richard Kapita left UPND to join PF and promised to dismantle UPND but he ended up dismantling his political career. Dr canicius Banda left for PF and promised to dismantle UPND and HH but his project has terribly failed. Edwin lifwekelo tried his luck but it was in vain. Then we had the mighty GBM who promised the entire nation that he would go flat-out to completely dismantle HH and UPND but you will all agree that HH is gaining popularity every second.

Surely is this the man you can call an amateur in politics? Fred Mmembe and his post newspaper tried their best but the post is gone HH is still standing. Name them, the Wynter Kabimbas, the Nawakwis of this world, they all told us they were more experienced politically than HH but where are their political parties today? Surely this is not a man to play with. Imagine if HH was given a fair playing field what do you think could have happened?

Respect to HH for being such a strong, objective and focused politician. He has proven why he is one of the richest men, he does not give up easily. Even prison could not stop him. Honestly speaking, if it was someone else UPND could have been sold to the highest bidder because it’s not easy to sustain a political party in the opposition for a long time. HH is very disciplined, determined, focused and visionary leader. He can never betray his country just like he has not betrayed his followers for many years in the opposition. Surely, you can’t bring a good man down. HH is a role model as a businessman and as a politician and surely he deserves a chance to lead this nation. We know he will not solve all the problems this country is facing but I have faith that just like Mwanawasa, he will put this country on the right path. Long live Hakainde!!