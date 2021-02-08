WICKED NAWAKWI DUPED THE HATEMBO FAMILY~ Banda Sakanya

Now it is conspicuous that this shameless Nawakwi was just sent by PF to go witch hunting. No wonder she had access to a lot of paperwork and the devil squad thought they will pull a surprise, wanyala! Typical of PF with all their parrots. All these imps being used by the Chief devil are in an evil conspiracy which will cost them dearly because God is on the side of the crying Zambians. Instead of dealing with more pressing issues, dead and defeated PF have decided to Major in minor and flimsy issues. The sin of legana sausage has been exposed off and naked to see by every living Zambian. This family has categorically stated that Edith Nawakwi went to approach them as a good Samaritan by rendering ” help”. This ” help” was just a PF scheme to use her so that PF is perceived innocent by Zambians just like they use the male parrot.

She should have cashed in, who knows because such an undertaking is risky, and why waste your time and energy to go to kalomo for childish evil motives.

We know who sent legana sausage, we know why she was sent because of the pre – conditions. It is being immoral to deliberately make up one’s mind to just want to dent an individual in HH simply because you hate him and are so scared of him. 2021, people are united to burry PF in a 100 km deep grave through the ballot. Zambians love HH, even the PF hypocrites know HH is the people’s preference. Men in uniform are voting for UPND, teachers, nurses,doctors and everyone suffering today will vote for UPND.

Nawakwi should also tell the Nation who is the owner of the 48 houses because the banker sold that plot. Nawakwi should tell us who the gasers were because she is more professional on issues. Why did they kill you’d Mugala? Why did they kill Nsama Nsama and Kaunda? Who is working with Honeybee? She should tell the nation as a free lancer spokes girl

Let Nawakwi understand that her pressured evil scheme to bring HH down will leave her bruised. If GBM who once worked and dinned with HH has failed to bring HH down, who is Edith to do so?