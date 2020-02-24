IN AN emotional tribute to her husband, former Local Government Permanent Secretary Timothy Hakuyu’s widow, Drinah, recalls how he called her after a mob attacked him and another person, killing them. Mr Hakuyu, 56, was killed on Thursday in Gwembe district alongside Nalishuwa Sapanoi, aged 63, by a mob on suspicion that they were involved in gas attacks that have rocked the country in recent weeks. Mrs Hakuyu said her husband called to tell her that the mob had damaged the vehicle and were, at that moment, breaking the door to his room at a lodge.

“I could hear him cry to God on the phone as he was being attacked by the mob,” the tribute read for her by Catherine Kalyelye says. She described her husband as a caring person who always thought of others. And Mr Sapanoi’s widow also said her husband wrote a text to her: “The mob is now breaking the door.” She said her husband was a good father to their children. Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) Kabwata mission district pastor Dumisani Muzungaire says killings going on in the country are unbelievable, but God will set things right. Pastor Muzungaire said no one can understand death because it comes suddenly and has no identity.

“What we are going through is unbelievable, but God will wipe our tears and swallow death forever. Therefore, let us keep the faith that we shall meet with our departed brothers,” Pastor Muzungaire said. He was speaking during a requiem service for Mr Hakuyu and Mr Sapanoi. Pastor Muzungaire appealed to the widows to focus on Jesus Christ because he is the only one who will give them comfort during this trying moment. Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga described the death of Mr Hakuyu as shocking.

Mr Kamanga urged perpetrators of instant justice to stop it because life is sacred. He said Zambians are known for peace and not killing one another. Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader Edith Nawakwi called for a stop to the killings. She said people should stop hatred against one another and destruction of infrastructure because what a man sows, they shall reap. Ms Nawakwi said it is sad to subject many families to suffering because of cruel acts of killing one another. She said politicians should differ on principle and still greet each other. Mr Hakuyu’s nephew, Gift Shumba, said his uncle was a very peaceful person.

He called on the police to bring the perpetrators of instant justice to book. Mr Hakuyu and Mr Sapanoi, who were buried yesterday at Memorial Park, have left behind six and five children, respectively. Hundreds of people, who included Deputy Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa and several Members of Parliament, attended the funeral.

Mr Kangwa said Mr Hakuyu was committed to his job when he served in public service. Mr Kangwa, who represented Government at Mr Hakuyu’s funeral, also commended the Kabwata SDA Church leadership for condemning the recent spate of instant mob justice. Meanwhile, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has proposed to the Lusaka City Council management and councillors to consider naming a road after the late Mr Hakuyu. Mr Sampa said Mr Hakuyu deserves to be honoured because he was humble, dedicated and hard-working during the time he served as Town Clerk at the local authority.

Meanwhile, a Zambia Daily Mail van distributing newspapers had its windows shattered by a mob 3kms north of Monze in the early hours of yesterday. The driver, Luke Chola, said over 20 people armed with machetes and axes had blocked the road with trees. Fearing for his life, he decided not to stop and this angered the mob, which threw stones at the vehicle