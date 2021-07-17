WIFE ARRESTED FOR SNEAKING CHAMBA TO HUSBAND IN A POLICE CELL

IN Malawi a housewife has been arrested after she tried to import Chamba – Cannabis – into a Police cell for her detained husband.

Jessy Mwangonde went to Karonga Police Station to give food to her husband who was in a cell.

Upon arrival at the police station, Mwangonde was per procedure asked to test the food (rice) first which was in a food warmer before giving it to her husband.

In the process of testing the food, the Cannabis Sativa which was found wrapped in a plastic jumbo deep in the food fell down.

She was immediately arrested and thrown in the cells too then the herb stuff seized.

The suspect will appear before court soon.

[MN]