WIFE ARRESTED FOR SNEAKING CHAMBA TO HUSBAND IN A POLICE CELL

IN Malawi a housewife has been arrested after she tried to import Chamba – Cannabis – into a Police cell for her detained husband.

Jessy Mwangonde went to Karonga Police Station to give food to her husband who was in a cell.

Upon arrival at the police station, Mwangonde was per procedure asked to test the food (rice) first which was in a food warmer before giving it to her husband.

In the process of testing the food, the Cannabis Sativa which was found wrapped in a plastic jumbo deep in the food fell down.

She was immediately arrested and thrown in the cells too then the herb stuff seized.

The suspect will appear before court soon.216198073_939671060147845_7089179979967092265_n

217553768_939671100147841_3643684445782293415_n

217732702_939671150147836_4585205973704576748_n

217992884_939671026814515_1250064411210932964_n

[MN]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here