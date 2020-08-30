Wife bites hubby’s ‘tools’ over rat

A 52-YEAR-OLD man of Kitwe is nursing a serious wound on his private parts after his wife allegedly savagely bit his

manhood for refusing to kill a rat in her room.



Copperbelt deputy Commissioner of Police Bothwell Namuswa confirmed the incident in an interview yesterday.



Mr Namuswa said Mr Musonda picked a quarrel with his wife, Mukupa, 40, over a rodent which was pestering her in her room.



He said Mukupa had gone to drink and that when she returned home, she asked Musonda if he could remove a rat in her room.

Mr Namuswa said Musonda and Mukupa are on separation but that they live in the same house in separate rooms