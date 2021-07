Wife killed, bundled in suitcase

A Man of Lundazi has allegedly killed his wife, cut off some body parts and stuffed her remains in a suitcase following a marital dispute.

After being killed, Natasha Phiri’s dismembered body was bundled into the suitcase, which was then locked in a room for days until its smell attracted the attention of neighbours.

On dates yet to be established, Innocent Mwale allegedly used a machete in the gory act that has left the district in shock