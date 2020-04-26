Police in Lusaka have arrested a female adult identified as Idah Lungu aged 37 of Misisi Compound for allegedly murdering her husband identified as Danny Musanya aged 47 in the early hours of today.

Zambia Police Public Relations officer Esther Katongo says, the case was reported by a family member that in the early hours of today between midnight and 24;30, the deceased Danny Musanya had a marital dispute with his wife in which a fight followed, adding that his wife who is now the suspect hit him with a mirror on the head and neck.

Mrs. Katongo said that after realizing the extent of the injury inflicted on the victim, the suspect rushed the victim to UTH where he later died.

She has disclose that the body is in the UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem ,while the suspect is detained in police custody for murder.