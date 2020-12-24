A 28-year-old woman of Chipata’s Dam View area has committed suicide after discovering love messages in her husband’s phone.

Eastern Province deputy police commissioner Paul Achiume said police received a report from Patrick Phiri of St Betty Day Secondary School that his wife Ruth Chisi committed suicide by hanging herself to the roofing beam in the dining room.

Mr Achiume says the incident occurred between 20:00 hours on Tuesday and 04:00 hours yesterday in Dam View area.

He said when police visited the scene, they found Chisi’s body hanging with a protruding tongue.

Mr Achiume says the deceased left a suicide note on the dining table and an Itel phone which belonged to her husband.

He said the deceased found some love messages in the husband’s phone between 15th and 16th December 2020 but decided to end her life after reconciliation.

Mr Achiume said police do not suspect any foul play. -ZR