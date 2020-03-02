A FACEBOOK love message from another man was enough to make Michael Sakala resolve to dump his wife.

Sakala,27, a resident of George compound, told the matero local court that his has lost interest in his wife, prsica Musole , 22, because she not faithful.

His was testifying in a case in which he has sued for marriage reconciliation.

“All along I did not that my wife was communicating with Chris of Livingstone until I grad her phone and found love messages. I came to understand the reason she could go outside to answer her phone,” Sakala said.

He told the court that Musole, that one point Chris was nice to her.

Sakala said “one time she told me that Chris had promised to take her school if she goes out with him.”

He said it was disappointing that his wife was taking to another man when is married.

Sakala, in his submissions that he is not willing to reconcile

with Musole.

Early, Musole told the court that Sakala’s mother does not like her.

“My husband told me that his mother has been telling him that he should marry another woman. She has also told me that I should stay away from son,” she said.

Musole said she was forced confess to her husband that she has an affair with with another man because Sakala threatened to strangle her to death if she did not confess.

She told the court that she wants to reconcile with her husband because no man can marry her if he leaves her.

“At the moment, no man can look at me because I have stroke which I got in Sakala’s house. I love my husband and still want to remain with him.” Musole said.

In passing judgment magistrate Pauline Newa dismissed the claim on grounds that Sakala was not Willing to reconcile, reports Sunday Mail.