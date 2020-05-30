The wife of the white police officer who was seen kneeling on George Floyd’s neck during a fatal forgery arrest had previously been charged herself for writing a bad check, DailyMail.com can disclose.

Police were called to Cup Foods convenience store in Minneapolis on Monday night after a cashier claimed Floyd had used a fake $20 bill.

During the arrest, officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for an agonizing eight minutes while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe, later dying.

On Friday afternoon, Chauvin was arrested and taken into police custody.

DailyMail.com has learned Chauvin’s wife Kellie, a former Mrs. Minnesota America winner, was charged with writing a bad $42 check in February 2005.

And despite multiple letters sent to her home about the bad check, she hadn’t paid the owed money by July of that year, leading to a criminal complaint being filed against her.

Kellie, who at the time was married to her late ex-husband Kujay Xiong, eventually paid the money and the case was dismissed.

Chauvin was arrested after Minneapolis descended into chaos on Thursday night as outraged locals took to the streets to protest Floyd’s death and to demand Chauvin’s arrest, as well as the three other officers involved.