IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: WIFE OFFERS SOLIDARITY TO HUBBY CAUGHT SWIMMING NAKED WITH 2 WOMEN

THE Wife of Mr Chama Mulenga, the man of Lusaka’s Ibex Hill who was caught swimming naked with two women in a pool in Magoye, accompanied her husband at Court in Mazabuka to offer moral support.

Mr Mulenga is jointly facing a charge of obscenity with the two women he was swimming with.