By Watch Reporter

The notion that a party that once held power cannot bounce back is a fallacy that will be proved wrong next year, MMD president Dr Nevers Mumba has said.

Speaking in Chipata yesterday when he met district and constituency officials, Dr Mumba declared the New Hope MMD ready to return power in 2021.

He encouraged party officials in the district to work hard and ensure that former ruling party reclaims it’s rightful position of governance.

Dr. Mumba urged party members not to look far but take a leaf from the victory registered in Malawi.

And earlier during a Pastor’s Fellowship meeting, Dr Mumba asked the church in Zambia to support his candidature in 2021.

He said the church should join hands with him to provide leadership of morality and integrity in the governance of the nation.

Dr. Mumba said the fight against corruption will be his number one priority once elected into office.

The MMD leader also paid a courtesy call on His Royal Highness Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people at his Palace.