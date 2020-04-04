government not sure following covid 19 outbreak.

Government says it is evaluating programs and processes to assess the holding of the 2020 national census in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

In four months time, Zambia is expected to hold a national census of population and housing, an exercise that will gobble about K758.2 million.

But Ministry of National Development Planning Permanent Secretary Chola Chabala says the Covid19 pandemic has caught everyone unaware and government has not yet made a position whether to postpone the Census activity.

Mr Chabala however, explains that government is evaluating the process which had all modalities in place after mapping out 6 of the 10 provinces and until such a time the various valuables are looked into, a decision on the best available option will be made.