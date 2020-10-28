“WILL ENSURE THAT UPND VOTES CONTINUE REDUCING”- DAVIS MWILA,PF SG (NEWS DIGGERS NEWSPAPER)

Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Mr. Davis Mwila has told the whole world how PF are determined to ensure that they reduce UPND votes ahead of the 2021 general elections.

What the SG has revealed is the truth. Actually it is easy to see how PF is implementing this scheme. The PF are actually working on reducing UPND votes in UPND stronghold areas and not in PF stronghold areas. I mean do you expect PF to target to capture 2 million voters in Southern Province and only 1million voters in Muchinga province, for example? The PF would rather do it the other way by any means, including issuing multiple NRCs and Voter’s Cards to one individual and come up with a fake statistic of 2 million voters in each PF stronghold provinces.

There is a possibility of PF issuing multiple voters cards to individuals using different names and NRC numbers to one voter in their strongholds, as recently discovered by Mubita Nawa and Anthony Bwalya of the UPND, just to win the 2021 Polls. PF are a danger to Zambia’s peaceful existence because what they are doing can ignite a civil war out of the 2021 polls, especially that ECZ have surrendered their powers and delegated duties to the PF party.

The PF, having hijacked state institutions and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), are now in control of the electoral process ahead of the 2021 general elections and are doing everything to win the 2021 general elections before the ballot is cast.

How have they planned to do this?

1.by deliberately providing less NRC materials in UPND stronghold areas so that less numbers of people obtain NRCs.

2. Similarly, they will deliberately provide less Voter’s Cards materials in UPND stronghold areas so that very few people obtain voter’s cards compared to PF stronghold areas.

3. On top of the deliberate act of providing less NRC and Voter’s Cards materials in UPND stronghold areas, the old tactic of machine breakdowns, lack of fuel for the power generators will continue to be used.

In my article on how rigging is done, I talked about this tactic where the ruling party deliberate cut voter numbers in opposition stronghold areas by registering less than the previously known numbers. For example, at a Poling Station that had 1000 voters in 2016, the PF will only issue 500 voter’s cards there and shift to the next point and this will be repeated throughout in opposition stronghold areas. At the end if the voter issuance exercise, voter number statistics per province will be shocking to many UPND supporters and hopers, because Eastern, Muchinga, Northern and Luapula provinces combined are likely to provide half the country’s total number of registered voters, and out of the other half, Lusaka & Copperbelt will provide 50% of it, leaving the rest with the remaining quarter of the total registered voters and with that kind of statistics PF will be toasting the 2021 victory before a single vote is cast.

So what should UPND do? The only way to tackle this is to mobilize resources to transport our people to any point where they can obtain voter’s cards. If it means crossing provinces then let’s do that. This is because PF will not provide enough materials to capture 2 million voters in Western province for example since they know that doing so will be arming UPND against themselves ahead of the 2021 poll.

I submit

Politics with timing