WILL UPND WIN THESE ELECTIONS?

The Candidates’ Comment Morning

With each day that passes by, it is becoming more and more clear that this election is still very much in the hands of the Patriotic Front (PF). We are not fans of the ruling party because we believe there are many things that this administration of President Lungu has done wrong to hurt common people. However true this is, we are honest with ourselves. We are not hypocrites who prefer to believe personal feelings than the truth.

The PF, as evil as it may be, is very much ahead in these elections. They have a well coordinated campaign that is designed to win the elections. They have tactics in place and are discharging their strategies in ways that the opposition is failing to handle.

The main opposition , the United Party for National Development (UPND) which oftentimes claim to have won the election has been pushed into a situation where all they do is respond to PF as opposed to explaining to the people their own manifesto. PF are the pace setters. UPND launched it’s manifesto way ahead of the PF but not very much is known about it by the people. People do not know what exactly UPND will do to improve their lives. How can you expect people to vote for you if you cannot explain to them your own manifesto or if they do not even know anything about how you intend to do things differently?

People actually know more about the PF manifesto than what the UPND offers. When things are viewed beyond what the surface suggests, this is not even about PF having the financial muscle in these elections. This is more about human capital and ability to win elections.

There are parties like People’s Alliance for Change for Andyford Banda which are very much new but are doing better than the main opposition. One may not appreciate the extent to which PAC is doing better on the surface but if you look at fundamentals properly, the performance of Andyford whose party firstly took part in elections in 2016 – eight months after it’s formation – the man did very well and came fourth ahead of parties that have been in existence for a very long time! Today, PAC is everywhere. They have some sort of visibility in some areas across the country. We do not believe that PAC is very affluent. We think – and we believe we are not far from the truth – that Andyford has a team of brilliant persons helping him to take an important role in these elections.

Therefore, to claim that UPND is failing to take a front role because the main opposition party has no resources compared to the PF which is using the arrogance of incumbency is, at best, to be dishonest. At worst, it is foolish. Hakainde cannot fail to pump enough money in an election. In fact, Hakainde has spent a lot of personal money to keep UPND to where it is. The man is not as simple as he appears. He cannot fail to find resources to put into an election.

A correct diagnosis of the problem is that UPND lacks honest and intelligent people who know what to do to help their leader win the election. Hakainde is alone. Most of those surrounding him are parasites who are just milking him his money. Most of them are merely hungry elements who have found a source of livelihood in him. To them, Hakainde is like a maize field and they are gluttonous monkeys grazing blatantly.

You cannot expect Hakainde to be at the centre of chunning out strategies to win an election. Hakainde cannot be everywhere to explain to the people about this and that. Those supporting people in different structures are there to help him do certain things. But if you ask those crooks surrounding him what they have done individually to help Hakainde win – you will get nothing from them. In fact, often than not, Hakainde has financed party activities which have not been undertaken and monies ended up in the pockets of crooks, criminals who are responsible for this and that role within the party.

We do not believe that UPND has no financial capacity to put up a fierce campaign in these elections. What they lack is honest human resources. Most of those surrounding him are merely criminals.

With such people, you wonder how UPND will win the election.The truth is that this election is a tricky one for the UPND to win at this particular juncture. They would need to do twice what the PF are doing to stay afloat.