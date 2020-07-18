WINA ACCUSES UPND OF BEING UNDEMOCRATIC



Vice President Inonge Wina has accused the opposition UPND of being undemocratic and intolerant.



Ms. Wina says this is the reason why UPND councilors have been defecting from the party to the patriotic front.



She said this when responding to a question from Lubasenshi Member of Parliament George Mwamba who wanted to know what is causing the UPND councilors to defect from the party to the patriotic front.



But UPND’s Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka argues saying the vice president is not sincere and the PF has been buying the councilors in question.